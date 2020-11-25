PM Modi condoles demise of Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel

YouTube
    New Delhi, Nov 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the demise of veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who died while undergoing treatment for post-COVID-19 complications.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Taking to twitter, PM Modi wrote: "Saddened by demise of Ahmed Patel Ji. He spent years in public life, serving society. Known for his sharp mind, his role in strengthening the Congress party would always be remembered. Spoke to his son Faisal & expressed condolences. May Ahmed Bhai's soul rest in peace."

    Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel passed away Wednesday morning after he suffered multiple organ failures due to his deteriorating health condition as a result of Covid-19. Patel passed away at 3:30 am this morning, he was 71.

    Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel passes away at 71

    Announcing his father's demise on Twitter, Faisal Patel said, "I regret to announce the sad and untimely demise of my father, Mr. Ahmed Patel at 25/11/2020, 3:30 AM. After testing positive for Covid-19 around a month back, his health worsened further due to multiple organ failures."

    Patel, who tested positive on October 1, was battling with Covid-19 related complications and was placed under critical care Sunday.

    The Congress treasurer was Lok Sabha MP for three terms from 1977 to 1989 and Rajya Sabha MP since 1993 representing Gujarat. Patel also served as the political secretary to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and was one of the party's top negotiators during the UPA regime.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 25, 2020, 6:47 [IST]
