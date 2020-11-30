Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi says new farm laws have begun mitigating farmers' problems in short span of time

PM Modi condoles death of BJP MLA Kiran Maheshwari

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 30: Condoling the death of Rajasthan BJP leader Kiran Maheshwari, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that she had made numerous efforts to work towards the progress of the state, and empower the poor and marginalised.

Maheshwari,59, had tested positive for coronavirus and died at a hospital in Gurgaon on Sunday night.

The Prime Minister's Office tweeted Modi's condolence message, "Pained by the untimely demise of Kiran Maheshwari Ji. Be it as MP, MLA or Cabinet Minister in the Rajasthan Government, she made numerous efforts to work towards the progress of the state and empower the poor as well as marginalised. Condolences to her family. Om Shanti.