    PM Modi condemns Dantewada attack, says ‘Sacrifices won’t go in vain’

    New Delhi, Apr 09: Moments after the naxal attack in Dantewada, PM Modi on Twitter condemned the incident, saying the "sacrifices of these martyrs will not go in vain."

    Taking to Twitter, Modi said,''Strongly condemn the Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh. My tributes to the security personnel who were martyred. The sacrifices of these martyrs will not go in vain.''

    PM Modi condemns Dantewada attack, says 'Sacrifices won't go in vain'
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    ''Bhima Mandavi was a dedicated Karyakarta of the BJP. Diligent and courageous, he assiduously served the people of Chhattisgarh. His demise is deeply anguishing. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti,'' he added.

    Attack on BJP convoy bears signature of new naxal chief Nambala Keshav Rao

    BJP MLA Bheema Mandavi was among five killed after Naxals attacked a convoy with IED in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada on Tuesday, 9 April.

    Mandavi along with four security men were going from Kirandul to Kowakonda in his vehicle. The attack happened around 7 kms away from Kowakonda police station around 4.45 PM.

    According to CRPF, the escort vehicle of Chhattisgarh State Police also came under the blast and five personnel of Chhattisgarh State Police are critically injured.

    Dantewada falls in the Bastar Lok Sabha seat which will go to polls in the first phase on 11 April.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 9, 2019, 19:18 [IST]
