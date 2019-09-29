PM Modi coins #BHARATKILAXMI slogan to honour talented daughters

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Sep 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the most effective communicators. Whether in speeches to thousands or too small groups or Mann-Ki-Baat addresses to the nations or his tweets, Modi's outreach is unlike anything seen before.

During his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme on 29th September, the Prime Minister urged people to share photos of daughters' achievements by using the hashtag #BharatKiLaxmi a campaign to honour daughters who have made a mark with their achievements in various fields for public good.

He also called for sharing of Diwali gifts and sweets to bring happiness to those who cannot afford it.

Modi said,''This time, let us do a campaign #BHARATKILAXMI. Encouraging the Laxmi of Bharat amounts to strengthening the paths of prosperity for the country and her citizens.''

Modi also recalled his mega campaign "#Selfiwithdaughter", which spread globally.

"Encouraging Bharat ki Lakshmi means strengthening the path to success of the country and its people," the prime minister said. Referring to the festival season, the prime minister also reminded listeners about the rich-poor divide and said there should be an "out delivery" of gifts and sweets.

After his announcement to support the initiative and share a #BHARATKILAXMI, social media erupted with a huge response.

Within hours #BHARATKILAXMI became a rage across social media. It was the top trend in India both on Facebook and Twitter. Over a lakh Tweets have been shared on this topic.

Check out some of the #BHARATKILAXMI tweets:

