  • search
Trending Mann Ki Baat Maharashtra Assembly Elections Haryana Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi coins #BHARATKILAXMI slogan to celebrate women power

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the most effective communicators. Whether in speeches to thousands or too small groups or Mann-Ki-Baat addresses to the nations or his tweets, Modi's outreach is unlike anything seen before.

    PM Modi coins #BHARATKILAXMI slogan to celebrate women power
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    During his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme on 29th September, the Prime Minister gave a clarion call to share photos of daughters' achievements by sharing them on social media, using the hashtag #BHARATKILAXMI.

    Modi said,''This time, let us do a campaign #BHARATKILAXMI. Encouraging the Laxmi of Bharat amounts to strengthening the paths of prosperity for the country and her citizens.''

    Mann Ki Baat: Banned e-cigarettes for better future of India, says PM Modi

    Modi also recalled his mega campaign "#Selfiwithdaughter", which spread globally.

    After his announcement to support the initiative and share a #BHARATKILAXMI, social media erupted with a huge response.

    Within hours #BHARATKILAXMI became a rage across social media. It was the top trend in India both on Facebook and Twitter. Over a lakh Tweets have been shared on this topic.

    Check out some of the #BHARATKILAXMI tweets:

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi mann ki baat women

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue