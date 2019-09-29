PM Modi coins #BHARATKILAXMI slogan to celebrate women power

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Sep 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the most effective communicators. Whether in speeches to thousands or too small groups or Mann-Ki-Baat addresses to the nations or his tweets, Modi's outreach is unlike anything seen before.

During his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme on 29th September, the Prime Minister gave a clarion call to share photos of daughters' achievements by sharing them on social media, using the hashtag #BHARATKILAXMI.

Modi said,''This time, let us do a campaign #BHARATKILAXMI. Encouraging the Laxmi of Bharat amounts to strengthening the paths of prosperity for the country and her citizens.''

Modi also recalled his mega campaign "#Selfiwithdaughter", which spread globally.

After his announcement to support the initiative and share a #BHARATKILAXMI, social media erupted with a huge response.

Within hours #BHARATKILAXMI became a rage across social media. It was the top trend in India both on Facebook and Twitter. Over a lakh Tweets have been shared on this topic.

Check out some of the #BHARATKILAXMI tweets:

#bharatkilaxmi Saalumarada Thimmakka. Planted more than 8000 trees. Deserves all our respects. pic.twitter.com/8kftMOgilB — Mohandas Kudva (@MohandasKudva) September 29, 2019

Aparna Lavakumar, read about you in the media. Feel so proud of you. You are true "Bharat ki Laxmi"#bharatkilaxmi @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/5i9Xx0OZhv — Sajjad Pathan (@sajjadpathan) September 29, 2019

#Bharatkilaxmi

She is Vartima,

She is good & caring daughter,

She is good wife,

She is good daughter in law, she is engineer by profession doing amazing work for family and organization as well.

Yes she is #Bharatkilaxmi @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/klxOYGQ3qd — Gaurav Patni (@PatniGaurav) September 29, 2019