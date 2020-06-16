PM Modi-CMs meet: India records lowest death rate

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jun 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held discussions with Chief Ministers and Lt Governors of 21 states and union territories on ways to check the spread of novel coronavirus as thousands of fresh cases are being reported daily. This was Modi's sixth interaction with the Chief Ministers since the outbreak of the deadly virus.

The Prime Minister claimed that the impact of coronavirus in India is not as worse as in several other parts of the world. The death rate is also low as compared to most other nations, he added. The PM also stressed that the economy has started to look up.

"Because of the efforts made in the last few weeks, green shoots have begun to be visible in our economy," said the PM.

Here are the Highlights:

2 weeks have passed since Unlock1, our experience during this time could be beneficial for us in future. Today I will get to know ground reality from you, your suggestions will help in chalking out future strategy

In last few weeks, thousands of Indians returned to India from abroad & hundreds of migrant workers reached their home towns. Almost all modes of transport have resumed operations, still COVID19 impact has not been that huge in India as in other parts of world

The recovery rate has gone above 50 per cent in India

For us the death of even 1 Indian is unsettling but it is also true that India is one of the countries where there have been least deaths due to COVID19

To even think of stepping out without a mask or face cover is not right at present. 'Do gaj ki doori', hand-washing & use of sanitisers is of utmost importance. With markets opening&people stepping out, these precautions are even more important

When India's fight against COVID-19 will be analysed in future, this time will be remembered for how we worked together and served as an example of cooperative federalism

