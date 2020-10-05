PM Modi, Chinese President Jinping to attend BRICS Summit virtually on Nov 17

New Delhi, Oct 05: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese president Xi Jinping will attend the BRICS Summit virtually on November 17. This will be their first face-to-face meeting since the standoff started in June.

According to a statement issued by Russia, the five participating nations - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - have been able to maintain 'close strategic partnership' on peace, security, economy, finance, cultural and people-to-people exchanges amid Covid crisis.

"The main purpose of the Russian BRICS Chairmanship in 2020, as it is for a multifaceted cooperation between the BRICS countries, is to contribute to raising living standards and quality of life our peoples," according to a statement issued by the BRICS Presidency.

"Despite the current global situation due to the spread of the coronavirus infection, the activities under the Russian BRICS Chairmanship in 2020 are carried out in a consistent manner. Since January 2020 more than 60 events have been organized, including via videoconferencing," the statement added.

Russia is the host country of the 12th BRICS Summit.