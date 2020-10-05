YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi, Chinese President Jinping to attend BRICS Summit virtually on Nov 17

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 05: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese president Xi Jinping will attend the BRICS Summit virtually on November 17. This will be their first face-to-face meeting since the standoff started in June.

    PM Modi, Chinese President Jinping
    PM Modi, Chinese President Jinping

    According to a statement issued by Russia, the five participating nations - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - have been able to maintain 'close strategic partnership' on peace, security, economy, finance, cultural and people-to-people exchanges amid Covid crisis.

    Kim Jong Un pays tribute to Ho Chi Minh on Vietnam visit

    "The main purpose of the Russian BRICS Chairmanship in 2020, as it is for a multifaceted cooperation between the BRICS countries, is to contribute to raising living standards and quality of life our peoples," according to a statement issued by the BRICS Presidency.

    "Despite the current global situation due to the spread of the coronavirus infection, the activities under the Russian BRICS Chairmanship in 2020 are carried out in a consistent manner. Since January 2020 more than 60 events have been organized, including via videoconferencing," the statement added.

    Russia is the host country of the 12th BRICS Summit.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi xi jinping brics

    Story first published: Monday, October 5, 2020, 19:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 5, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X