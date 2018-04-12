PM Modi in Chennai UPDATES: #GobackModi trends on Twitter worldwide

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Chennai was marred by protests called by M Karunanidhi's DMK. DMK floated a black balloon in Chennai with the slogan 'Modi Go Back', in protest against PM Modi's visit to Tamil Nadu. Also, Kanimozhi joined the party's protest against PM Modi.

Meanwhile, Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK) workers climbed on the roof of Chennai airport to protest against PM Modi's arrival.

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader TTV Dinakaran flayed the central and state governments for their alleged inaction over the Cauvery issue. He was participating in a demonstration demanding setting up of the Cauvery Management Board.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 10th edition of Defence Expo in Chennai on Thursday. The expo was attended by over 670 exhibitors, including 150 from abroad, will showcase India's capability in the export of defence systems and components.

