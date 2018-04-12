PM Modi in Chennai : #GobackModi trends on Twitter worldwide

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Chennai was marred by protests called by M Karunanidhi's DMK. DMK floated a black balloon in Chennai with the slogan 'Modi Go Back', in protest against PM Modi's visit to Tamil Nadu. Also, Kanimozhi joined the party's protest against PM Modi.
Meanwhile, Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK) workers climbed on the roof of Chennai airport to protest against PM Modi's arrival.
Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader TTV Dinakaran flayed the central and state governments for their alleged inaction over the Cauvery issue. He was participating in a demonstration demanding setting up of the Cauvery Management Board.
Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 10th edition of Defence Expo in Chennai on Thursday. The expo was attended by over 670 exhibitors, including 150 from abroad, will showcase India's capability in the export of defence systems and components.
Apr 12, 2018 4:37 PM
Tamil Nadu BJP leader H Raja tweets that murder attempt case should be filed against protesters including director Bharatiraja and other politicians.
Apr 12, 2018 4:29 PM
According to Chennai Police, around 30 MLAs and 3020 people have been arrested for showing black flag to PM Modi
Apr 12, 2018 3:42 PM
The RK Nagar MLA TTV Dinakaran hit out at CM K Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam and alleged that they had betrayed people of Tamil Nadu on the Cauvery issue.