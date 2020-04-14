  • search
    PM Modi changes profile pic to send message amid lockdown

    New Delhi, Apr 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday changed the profile picture of his Twitter handle, moments after his address to the nation on the extension of coronavirus lockdown.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    The new picture shows PM Modi with his mouth and nose covered with a traditional 'gamcha' (towel-like cloth), in a bid to create awareness among the people. The picture is taken from the opening shot of his address today.

    At the beginning of the speech, he greeted the nation with a namaskar with the scarf covering his mouth and nose. He later took it off while addressing the nation.

