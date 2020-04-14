PM Modi changes profile pic to send message amid lockdown

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday changed the profile picture of his Twitter handle, moments after his address to the nation on the extension of coronavirus lockdown.

The new picture shows PM Modi with his mouth and nose covered with a traditional 'gamcha' (towel-like cloth), in a bid to create awareness among the people. The picture is taken from the opening shot of his address today.

Ayush Ministry recommendations to boost immunity as suggested by PM Modi

At the beginning of the speech, he greeted the nation with a namaskar with the scarf covering his mouth and nose. He later took it off while addressing the nation.