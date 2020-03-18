PM Modi chairs review meet on Covid-19, to address nation today at 8 pm

New Delhi, Mar 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Thursday at 8 PM on the ongoing coronavirus outbreak across the globe and the efforts to combat it.

The address comes after he chaired a high-level meeting to review the ongoing efforts to contain COVID-19. He also discussed ways to further strengthen India's preparedness were discussed, including further enhancing testing facilities.‬

During the high-level meet, PM Modi emphasised on actively engaging with individuals, local communities and organisations in chalking out mechanisms to fight the COVID-19 menace. He also urged officials and technical experts to deliberate on the steps to be taken next.

The prime minister expressed gratitude to all those at the forefront of combating COVID-19 including the various State Governments, medical fraternity, paramedical staff, armed and paramilitary forces, those associated with aviation sector, municipal staff and others.

Coronavirus update: CBSE, JEE (MAIN), all university exams postponed till Mar 31

The number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 151 on Wednesday after 14 fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country, according to the Health Ministry.

The cases include 25 foreign nationals -- 17 from Italy, 3 from Philippines, one each belonging to Canada, United Kingdom, Indonesia and Singapore. The figure also includes three deaths reported from Delhi, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Over 5,700 people, who had come in contact with these positive cases, are under rigorous surveillance. So far, 13,93,301 passengers have been screened at 30 designated airports.