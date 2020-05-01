PM Modi chairs key review meet; Amit Shah, Goyal in attendance

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 01: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met top ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah to chalk out a post-lockdown strategy as the nationwide shutdown is set to end this Sunday.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba were among those who attended the meeting.

PM Modi reviews in detail potential economic reforms in mines and coal sector

The home ministry has indicated that there will be considerable relaxations for many districts from Monday, while restrictions will continue in the "red zone", or areas which are worst affected by COVID-19.

The Centre has allowed states to bring home stranded students, tourists and migrant workers. The states have begun the work to bring the stranded people home.

Earlier in the day, the railways deployed the first special train to ferry stranded migrant labourers on Friday, carrying over 1,000 people from Telangana to Jharkhand.

The Prime Minister is keen on giving first preference to the poor and vulnerable class of society.

The government is expected to ramp up activity in Green Zones and allow the same partially in the Orange Zones. However, strict restrictions would remain in place, especially in the Red and Containment Zones. There would be a clear emphasis on both reviving the economy, while also saving lives.

The coronavirus-induced lockdown is due to end on May 3.