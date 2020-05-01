  • search
    PM Modi chairs key review meet; Amit Shah, Goyal in attendance

    New Delhi, May 01: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met top ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah to chalk out a post-lockdown strategy as the nationwide shutdown is set to end this Sunday.

    Railway minister Piyush Goyal, aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri and cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba were among those who attended the meeting.

    The home ministry has indicated that there will be considerable relaxations for many districts from Monday, while restrictions will continue in the "red zone", or areas worst affected by COVID-19.

    The Centre has allowed states to bring home stranded students, tourists and migrant workers. The states have begun the work to bring the stranded people home.

    Earlier in the day, the railways deployed the first special train to ferry stranded migrant labourers on Friday, carrying over 1,000 people from Telangana to Jharkhand.

    Friday, May 1, 2020, 13:50 [IST]
