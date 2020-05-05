  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi chairs key meet on COVID-19 drug discovery status

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 05: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took a detailed review of the current status of India's efforts in vaccine development, drug discovery, diagnosis and testing.

    Over 30 Indian vaccines are in different stages of corona vaccine development, with a few going on to the trial stages.

    Narendra Modi
    Narendra Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the task force on coronavirus vaccine development and took a detailed review of the current status of India's efforts in vaccine development, drug discovery, diagnosis and testing, a statement from the Prime Minister's office said.

    India close to making crucial drug to treat coronavirus

    "Indian vaccine companies have come across as innovators in early stage vaccine development research. Similarly,I ndian academia and start-ups have also pioneered in this area. Over 30 Indian vaccines are in different stages of vaccine development,with few going on to trial stages," it said.

    IICT has also started technology demonstrations for drug manufacturers such as Cipla so that the manufacturing can begin in India. Remdesivir, which is manufactured by Gilead Sciences is the first drug to treat COVID-19 and has been approved in emergency use in the US based on clinical data.

    Union Health Minister, Dr Harsh Vardhan in a statement said that synthesis of KSMs has been achieved by CSIR-IICT and that technology demonstrations to Indian industry is happening. With regard to Favipiravir, which is another promising drug, CSIR is working with the private sector for clinical trials and also a possible launch in India.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus narendra modi

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 5, 2020, 21:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 5, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X