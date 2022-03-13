YouTube
    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Sunday to review India's security preparedness and the prevailing global scenario in the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

    PM Modi chairs high-level meeting to review security preparedness amid Ukraine crisis

    The Prime Minister has held several high-level meetings, involving Union ministers and senior officials, ever since Russia launched its military assault on Ukraine and India began a massive operation, titled 'Operation Ganga' to bring back its stranded citizens from the war-hit nations.

    Details of the meeting are yet to emerge.

    narendra modi russia ukraine war ukraine

    Story first published: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 13:37 [IST]
    X