PM Modi chairs first meeting before reviewing Namami Gange project

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Kanpur, Dec 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the first meeting of National Rejuvenation, Protection and Management of River Ganga Council (National Ganga Council) at Chandra Shekhar Azad University of Agriculture and Technology on Saturday in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

He visited here to have a first-hand experience of the impact of the ambitious Namami Gange project.

Reportedly, PM Modi was welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the other minister who was also presented at the meeting was Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Congress holds 'Bharat Bachao' rally to corner Modi govt and more news | OneIndia News

PM will take a special steamer for a 50-minute journey through the Ganga to review the project. The meeting was held at the presence of several union ministers, like- UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath and secretaries of various central departments.

Apart from holding the meeting, the PM will visit Atal Ghat, where he will take the steamer for the journey through the river, as per reports.

Meanwhile, chief ministers of two Gangetic states West Bengal and Jharkhand did not attend the meeting.