PM Modi catches fleeting view of 'interesting' India-England 2nd Test

    Chennai, Feb 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to poll-bound Tamil Nadu caught a fleeting view of the "interesting" second Test between India and England being played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here.

    PM Modi

    "Caught a fleeting view of an interesting test match in Chennai," Modi posted along with the picture of the stadium and a bat-and-ball emoji as well as flags of India and England.

    India, which lost the first Test by a massive margin of 227 runs, are in a commanding position in the ongoing Test match.

    Story first published: Sunday, February 14, 2021, 16:30 [IST]
