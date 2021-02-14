PM Modi catches fleeting view of 'interesting' India-England 2nd Test

PM Modi wants to 'hand over' entire agriculture business to his 'two friends', alleges Rahul

Chennai, Feb 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to poll-bound Tamil Nadu caught a fleeting view of the "interesting" second Test between India and England being played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here.

"Caught a fleeting view of an interesting test match in Chennai," Modi posted along with the picture of the stadium and a bat-and-ball emoji as well as flags of India and England.

Caught a fleeting view of an interesting test match in Chennai. 🏏 🇮🇳 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/3fqWCgywhk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2021

India, which lost the first Test by a massive margin of 227 runs, are in a commanding position in the ongoing Test match. England are leading the four match test series 1-0 after winning the opening encounter here.

The Prime Minister was in the city to launch various government projects and lay the foundation stone for others.