YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi catches fleeting view of 'interesting' India-England 2nd Test

    By
    |

    Chennai, Feb 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to poll-bound Tamil Nadu caught a fleeting view of the "interesting" second Test between India and England being played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here.

    PM Modi

    "Caught a fleeting view of an interesting test match in Chennai," Modi posted along with the picture of the stadium and a bat-and-ball emoji as well as flags of India and England.

    India, which lost the first Test by a massive margin of 227 runs, are in a commanding position in the ongoing Test match. England are leading the four match test series 1-0 after winning the opening encounter here.

    The Prime Minister was in the city to launch various government projects and lay the foundation stone for others.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X