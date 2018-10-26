PM Modi can run, hide but truth will be revealed: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Oct 26: Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who was detained by the police while leading Congress' protesting against the ouster of CBI chief Alok Verma, on Friday (October 26) continued his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said "truth will be revealed".

Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Bhubaneswar Kalita were taken to Lodhi Road police station in the national capital from outside CBI headquarters. Rahul Gandhi was leading the protest march from Dyal Singh College to CBI HQ against the removal of CBI chief Alok Verma.

"The Prime Minister can run, he can hide but in the end, truth will be revealed. Removing CBI Director will not help. The Prime Minister acted against CBI Director; it was an act out of panic," he said after leaving Lodhi Colony police station in Delhi, as per ANI report.

Gandhi said earlier today that the government can detain him as many times as they want but they cannot hide the truth.

Trinamool Congress MP Nadeem Ul Haq, CPI leader D Raja and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot were also part of the protest.

In a press conference held on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi said the party would also protest outside all the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) offices across the country.

The Supreme Court today said that it will ask the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) to inquire into both the Director and Special Director of the CBI under the supervision of retired Supreme Court judge, Justice A K Patnaik.

The Centre and the CBI were asked by the apex court to provide the CVC report in a sealed cover within 10 days. Upon this direction, the CVC pleaded that 10 days for CBI inquiry is not enough as it has to look into several documents. The top court then granted two weeks' time to the CVC for concluding the probe.