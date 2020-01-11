PM Modi calls on WB CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Kolkata, Jan 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi who arrived in Kolkata on Saturday amid the massive protest across West Benagal regarding National Register of Citizens (NRC), Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR) met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the city.

PM Modi arrived in Kolkata to take part in 150th anniversary celebrations of the Kolkata Port Trust on Sunday.

Mamata told PM Modi to rethink on the issue of amended Citizenship Act and urged him to withdraw CAA, NRC and NPR.

Mamata termed her meeting with PM Modi as "courtsey visit" and said she has raised issues regarding the due financial assitance that the state is yet to receive.

Mamata addresed the media after the meeting and said PM Modi told her to come to New Delhi and discuss the matter.

"It was courtsey meeting. I told him about the Rs 28,000 crore that the state is yet to receive from the Centre," Mamata told PTI.

He was received by WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, state municipal affairs minister Firhad Hakim, Bengal unit BJP president Dilip Ghosh including other senior BJP leaders at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata.

During PM's arrival hundreds of protesters showed demonstrations were seen protesting outside the airport gate number one despite strict security.

This time it is twice thst PM Modi and the TMC supremo as well as his biggest critics Mamata Banerjee are likely to share stage.

Mamata has always been the strongest opposition to PM Modi, she has taken out sereal protest march against Modi-led BJP government's NRC, CAA and NPR.