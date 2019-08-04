Crucial Cabinet meet tomorrow as Shah takes stock of security in J&K

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 04: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a crucial cabinet merting tomorrow.

The meeting will be held at 9.30 am at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg.

The meet comes in the wake of a turmoil in Jammu and Kashmir. While the meeting would be held tomorrow there is no clarity on what would be discussed.

Meanwhile Home Minister Amit Shah has chaired an important meeting relating to security review. The meeting was held with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Home Secreary Rajeev Gauba.

Meanwhile, Dhah will introduce Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019 tomorrow in Rajya Sabha. This Bill is to implement 10 per cent Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota in Jammu and Kashmir.

Home Ministry sources tell OneIndia that Amit Shah would visit the state this week and a plan is being chalked out to this effect.

During his visit, Shah would hold deliberations with top officials. The Centre has not made it clear why it had to rush in additional troops to the Valley. The security agencies have however maintained that the mive was aimed at thwarting any mis-adventure by Pakistan.

Amidst a looming threat of a terror attack the Amarnath Yatra too had been called off. All pilgrims were told to leave the Valley immediately.

Shah is expected to visit the state after the Parliament session is over. His visit to Jammu will be followed by one to the Kashmir Valley.

The Governor of the state, Satyapal Malim after meeting with several local leaders on Saturday said that people should not believe rumours and added that he has no information about any change to the constitutional position in the state. The statement comes in the wake of rumours that Article 35A may be abrogated.