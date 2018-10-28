PM Modi building 'Make in India', Mahagathbandhan busy in 'Breaking India': Amit Shah

Hyderabad, Oct 28: BJP chief Amit Shah on Sunday attacked the Congress and other opposition parties saying while Modi ji is building 'Make in India', is busy in 'Breaking India'.

Addressing the BJP workers during the 'Vijay Lakshya -2019, Yuva Maha Adhiveshan', Shah said that Congress president has no right to raise questions about the rule of the BJP government as his party did not do anything for the poor even after being in power for four generations.

He said, "Rahul baba hum sadhe chaar saloon ka hisaab aapko nahi dena chahte hain kyuni aapko hisaab maangne ka adhikaar nahi hai. Aapne (Congress) chaar-peedhi tak sashan karke bhi gareebon ke liye kuch nahi kiya.

Attacking KCR and his party, the BJP president said that they stopped celebrating 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' due to AIMIM chief 's fear in the state.

During the rally, he said that when the BJP comes to power in Telangana, the 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' will be celebrated.

'Vijay Lakshya -2019, Yuva Maha Adhiveshan', attended by about 70,000 delegates from all over the country, was inaugurated by Union home minister on Saturday.