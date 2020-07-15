Chinese aggressiveness discussed at India-EU Summit

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday briefed the European leaders about the chinese aggression at the 15th India-EU summit.

The summit was held virtually with Prime Minister Modi attending the event along with European Council President Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

Addressing a press conference, the ministry of external affairs said that "as part of the review of global and regional development, our relations with China did come up. The PM shared our views on the India-China relationship in general and the current situation in the border areas."

Confirming the same Charles Michel said,"Yes! We discussed this topic. PM Modi informed us about the latest development regarding this incident with China and we support all the efforts to maintain a channel of dialogue and find peace full solution."

On whether India is more strategic for the European Union than China, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said China and India were both important to the bloc, but both were very different. "If you look at the topics we have with China and with India -- common interest is the fight against climate change.

Indian and Chinese troops were locked in a bitter standoff in multiple locations in eastern Ladakh for over eight weeks since May 5.