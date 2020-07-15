YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Chinese aggressiveness discussed at India-EU Summit

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday briefed the European leaders about the Chinese aggression at the 15th India-EU summit.

    The summit was held virtually with Prime Minister Modi attending the event along with European Council President Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

    Narendra Modi
    Narendra Modi

    Addressing a press conference, the ministry of external affairs said that "As part of the review of global and regional development, our relations with China did come up. The PM shared our views on the India-China relationship in general and the current situation in the border areas."

    Confirming the same Charles Michel said, "Yes! We discussed this topic. PM Modi informed us about the latest development regarding this incident with China and we support all the efforts to maintain a channel of dialogue and find peace full solution."

    On whether India is more strategic for the European Union than China, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said China and India were both important to the bloc, but both were very different. "If you look at the topics we have with China and with India -- common interest is the fight against climate change."

      Ashok Gehlot alleges Sachin Pilot indulged in horse trading, says 'himself doing deal'|Oneindia News

      Indian and Chinese troops were locked in a bitter standoff in multiple locations in eastern Ladakh for over eight weeks since May 5.

      More NARENDRA MODI News

      Read more about:

      narendra modi china

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue