PM Modi, Bhutan PM launch Phase-II of RuPay card

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 20: The RuPay card Phase-II was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and and Prime Minister of Bhutan Lyonchhen Dr. Lotay Tshering at a virtual ceremony today.

The Prime Ministers of India and Bhutan had jointly launched Phase-I of the project during the State Visit of Prime Minister to Bhutan in August 2019. The implementation of Phase-I of RuPay cards in Bhutan has enabled visitors from India to access ATMs and Point of Sale (PoS) terminals across Bhutan. Phase-II will now allow Bhutanese card holders to access RuPay network in India.

India and Bhutan share a special partnership, anchored in mutual understanding and respect, reinforced by a shared cultural heritage and strong people to people links.