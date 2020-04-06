PM Modi, Australian PM discuss COVID-19 response strategies

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 06: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday had a telephonic conversation with H.E. Scott Morrison, Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Australia.

The two leaders discussed the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and the domestic response strategies being adopted by their respective Governments.

They agreed on the importance of bilateral experience-sharing in the context of this health crisis, including through collaborative research efforts.

Coronavirus outbreak: A look at countries that did not register a single COVID-19 case

Prime Minister Morrison similarly assured that the Indian community in Australia, including Indian students, would continue to be valued as a vibrant part of Australian society.

Both leaders agreed to remain attentive to the wider significance of the India-Australia partnership, including in the Indo-Pacific region, even as they focus on solving the present health crisis.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stands at 4,067. The Union Health Ministry has said that 109 people have died due to the virus.

Globally, there have been over 12.7 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 69,500 people have died so far. Cases continue to rise in the United States, Spain, Italy, Germany and France, among others.