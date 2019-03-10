Enough is enough, we cannot keep suffering till eternity: PM Modi at 50th Raising Day of CISF

New Delhi, Mar 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attended the 50th Raising Day of Central Industrial Security Force in Ghaziabad.This is the first time that Modi has officiate an event of a Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) as the prime minister.

Addressing the 50th raising day of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) as the Chief Guest here, Narendra Modi said, "The role of security forces like the CISF becomes very significant when the country faces a hostile neighbour that gets encouragement from some elements within the country in hatching conspiracy."

"When the neighbour is very hostile but does not have the capability to fight a war and various conspiracies hatched within the country is getting encouragement from across the border and when the ghastly pictures of terror come to light, under such difficult situations, (ensuring) security of the country and its institutions becomes very challenging," the PM added.

Lauding the efforts of the CISF personnel, PM Modi said, "CISF plays an important factor in fulfilling the dreams of an independent India." He further said, "Easier to protect individual but difficult to protect institution where there is daily footfall of 30 lakh."

PM also said, "If the citizens do not cooperate with you, then your (CISF's) task become more difficult. Hence, it's important that the citizens are also trained as well."

"The CISF personnel have carried out their responsibilities not only at a time of national crisis but even during the time of humanitarian crisis in other countries," he said.

He has met CAPF troops, from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) and the Border Security Force (BSF) earlier.

He will also address personnel from various formations of the CISF. They have already reported at the base for preparing for the annual event.

The force, that functions under the Union Home Ministry, is celebrating its 50th year of raising this year and it is a very special occasion, and therefore, the prime minister gave his consent to attend it, the officials said.

The CISF was raised in 1969 and has about 1.80 lakh personnel who are tasked with guarding some very sensitive installations in the country.

At present, the CISF secures 61 civil airports and a number of infrastructure in the aerospace and nuclear power domain, the Delhi Metro and historical monuments like the Red Fort in Delhi and the Taj Mahal in Agra.