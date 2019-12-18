PM Modi asks students to see whether others using their "shoulders to fire"

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Dec 18: Amid the ongoing tension across the country over the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought to mitigate the concern of Indians agitation over getting stripped of their citizenship.

The protest in Northeast states have calm down, but violence is still continuing in West Bengal and the national capital. Union Home misniter Amit Shah has directed the Delhi police to maintain peace it the capital.

PM Modi has asked the students who have started the agitation condemning the CAA to try and view whether they were not being made the scape goats. He asked the students check whether they are being put into the "conspiracy" where the "urban naxals" and others were using their "shoulders to fire" to serve their own interests.

The situation is becoming worse day by day over the CAA.

NEWS AT NOON DEC 18th, 2019

Agitation that has turned into violence in many parts of the country, in Kolkata, Howrah bomb was hurled on police where a top cop was injured, railway stations were set ablaze, vehicles were vandalised, and stone pelted at police all these incident of violence was reported from many parts of the country, in the national capital campus violace in Jamia has bioled up the situation more, triggereing fresh clash in Aligarh, Mau area of Uttar Pradesh. Today's Seelampur violence also added to the list where many buses and public property was vandalised.

The Jamia violence led to other university potest across the country. Students in vrious university showed solidarity and have condemned the crackdown of police inside the Jamia Millia Islamia university.

CAA stir: Modi dares Congress to say it's ready to accord Indian citizenship to all Pakistanis

Meanwhile, police have nabbed several people who where adding fuel to this agitation, some are also sent for police remand. Huge police force have been deployed in all the tensed areas. In some plces internet services are still suspended.