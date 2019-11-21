PM Modi asks CAG to develop innovative methods to check frauds in govt departments

New Delhi, Nov 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked auditor CAG to develop technical tools to check frauds in government departments and play a role in making India a USD 5 trillion economy.

He was addressing a conclave of the Comptroller of Auditor General (CAG) on transforming audit and assurance in a digital world.

"CAG should look for innovative methods to deal with occupational fraud," he said adding that the auditor can play a role in improving governance and efficiency. Modi said the government wants to move to evidence-backed policy making by 2022 and the CAG can play a role by becoming a think tank and focusing on big data analysis.

"Our target is to make evidence-based policy making a part of governance by 2022,"he said, while stressing that India ia gearing up to become a USD 5 trillion economy. He asked the CAG to develop technical tools to root out frauds in departments.