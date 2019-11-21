  • search
Trending Parliament Maharashtra Sabarimala
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi asks CAG to develop innovative methods to check frauds in govt departments

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked auditor CAG to develop technical tools to check frauds in government departments and play a role in making India a USD 5 trillion economy.

    PM Modi asks CAG to develop innovative methods to check frauds in govt departments

    He was addressing a conclave of the Comptroller of Auditor General (CAG) on transforming audit and assurance in a digital world.

    "CAG should look for innovative methods to deal with occupational fraud," he said adding that the auditor can play a role in improving governance and efficiency. Modi said the government wants to move to evidence-backed policy making by 2022 and the CAG can play a role by becoming a think tank and focusing on big data analysis.

    "Our target is to make evidence-based policy making a part of governance by 2022,"he said, while stressing that India ia gearing up to become a USD 5 trillion economy. He asked the CAG to develop technical tools to root out frauds in departments.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi cag

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue