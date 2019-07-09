  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi asks BJP MPs to embark on 'padayatra' on Gandhi birth anniversary

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Jul 09: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed BJP MPs to embark on 'padayatra' in their constituencies and cover a distance of 150 km between October 2 and October 31, the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and Vallabhbhai Patel respectively, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said on Tuesday.

    PM Modi asks BJP MPs to embark on padayatra on Gandhi birth anniversary
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Addressing the BJP parliamentary party meeting, Modi also asked Rajya Sabha members to visit constituencies where the BJP organisation was weak. "These yatras will focus on revival of villages and making them self-reliant, plantation drive and zero budget farming," said Joshi.

    'Professional Pessimists': PM Modi slams critics of govt vision

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke on the budget and called it "visionary". "PM told the meeting that whatever we said in Sankalp Yatra (election manifesto) should get reflected in our vision of the future," said Joshi.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi mahatma gandhi bjp

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue