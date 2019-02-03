To revamp road network, Centre has provisioned Rs 40 cr, says PM Modi in Jammu

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Jammu, Feb 03: PM Narendra Modi first visited Leh today, where he interacted with locals and dedicated key education and power projects to residents of the region. He is currently in Jammu, from where he will head to Srinagar. The prime minister will also make a stop at the famous Dal lake.

Addressing a public meeting, Modi said,''Once Bilaspur-Manali-Leh rail line is completed, the distance from Delhi to Leh will be reduced. It will also benefit the tourism sector. Protected Area Permit's validity has been increased to 15 days, now tourists will be able to enjoy their journey to Leh.''

''I'm happy that changes have been made to Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Act, & the council has been given more rights concerning the expenditures. Now the Autonomous Council releases the money sent for the region's development,'' he said.

Apart from laying the foundation for two AIIMS institutes in Jammu and Srinagar, PM Modi also inaugurated the University of Ladakh. The two AIIMS institutes will be built in Vijaypur (Jammu) and Awantipora (Srinagar), a statement from the PM's Office said. Setting up of the two new AIIMS would transform health care facilities, as well as health education and training in state, it said.

While addressing a rally in Vijaypur, the prime minister said, "I am fortunate enough to come once again in the canopy of Maa vaishno. Whenever I come here, energy inspires me to do my job with more power."

Addressing a rally in Jammu, PM Modi said that Jammu and Kashmir had 500 MBBS seats in the past 70 years, but with the efforts made by the BJP government, the seats will be doubled soon.

The BJP government has provisioned Rs 40 crore in the Pradhanmantri Vikas package to improve the road network, connecting far-flung areas together.

This will be the first visit of Prime Minister Modi to Jammu and Kashmir after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) withdrew its support to the Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) in June last year.

A three-tier security grid has been put in place around the S K International Conference Centre in Srinagar and traffic has already been diverted to alternate routes to secure the venue.