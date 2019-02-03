PM inaugurates University of Ladakh, various development projects in Leh

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Jammu, Feb 03: PM Narendra Modi on Sunday arrived in Leh, to kickstart BJP's poll campaign in Jammu and Kahmir.

Addressing a public meeting, Modi said,''Once Bilaspur-Manali-Leh rail line is completed, the distance from Delhi to Leh will be reduced. It will also benefit the tourism sector. Protected Area Permit's validity has been increased to 15 days, now tourists will be able to enjoy their journey to Leh.''

''I'm happy that changes have been made to Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Act, & the council has been given more rights concerning the expenditures. Now the Autonomous Council releases the money sent for the region's development,'' he said.

He will lay the foundation or inaugurate various development projects, including two All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Jammu and Srinagar divisions during a day-long visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday amid tight security.

He will inaugurate projects worth Rs 35,000 crore at Vijaypur, while in Kashmir and Ladakh he will be dedicating projects worth Rs 9,000 crore. He will also be inaugurating a BPO centre in north Kashmir's Bandipore district-the first BPO in rural Kashmir.

This will be the first visit of Prime Minister Modi to Jammu and Kashmir after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) withdrew its support to the Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) in June last year.

Prime Minister Modi will also address a rally at Vijaypur in Jammu. He will be kick-starting his election campaign from the rally.

A three-tier security grid has been put in place around the S K International Conference Centre in Srinagar and traffic has already been diverted to alternate routes to secure the venue.