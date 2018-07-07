PM Modi arrives in Jaipur, to lay foundation stone of 13 big projects

Jaipur, July 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Jaipur to lay the foundation stone for 13 urban infrastructure projects and address a public meeting on Saturday.

The Prime Minister will also talk on Abhinav Yojana Mukhya Mantri Jal Sawavlamban Abhiyan launched by state government. Under this scheme, 3,50,000 water conservation resources will be constructed in state in three phases to collect water and more than 88 lakh saplings will be planted near them.

The Rajasthan government is spending over Rs 7 crore to ferry beneficiaries of welfare schemes to a rally which PM Narendra Modi will address in Jaipur, according to an official order.

The money for this will largely come from funds for the schemes. The administration expects a gathering of about 2.5 lakh beneficiaries of 12 schemes run by the BJP governments at the Centre and in the state, where the party faces a crucial assembly election later this year.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made in view of the PM's day-long visit. The administration has detained some members of 'Berojgar Sangh' to prevent them from staging protests to disrupt the rally.

More details are awaited.

(With PTI inputs)

