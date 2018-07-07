  • search

PM Modi arrives in Jaipur, to lay foundation stone of 13 big projects

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Jaipur, July 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Jaipur to lay the foundation stone for 13 urban infrastructure projects and address a public meeting on Saturday.

    Prime Minister Modi arrives in Jaipur. Courtesy: ANI news
    Prime Minister Modi arrives in Jaipur. Courtesy: ANI news

    The Prime Minister will also talk on Abhinav Yojana Mukhya Mantri Jal Sawavlamban Abhiyan launched by state government. Under this scheme, 3,50,000 water conservation resources will be constructed in state in three phases to collect water and more than 88 lakh saplings will be planted near them.

    The Rajasthan government is spending over Rs 7 crore to ferry beneficiaries of welfare schemes to a rally which PM Narendra Modi will address in Jaipur, according to an official order.

    The money for this will largely come from funds for the schemes. The administration expects a gathering of about 2.5 lakh beneficiaries of 12 schemes run by the BJP governments at the Centre and in the state, where the party faces a crucial assembly election later this year.

    Elaborate security arrangements have been made in view of the PM's day-long visit. The administration has detained some members of 'Berojgar Sangh' to prevent them from staging protests to disrupt the rally.

    More details are awaited.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Read more about:

    narendra modi rajasthan jaipur bjp

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue