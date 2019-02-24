PM Modi takes holy dip, offers prayers at Kumbh in Prayagraj

India

oi-Deepika S

Prayagraj, Feb 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a holy dip in the river Ganges on Sunday during the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

He changed to a saffron kurta and shawl, and performed an aarti at the Triveni Ghat. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accompanied PM Modi.

"Had the good fortune of taking a holy dip at the #Kumbh. Prayed for the well being of 130 Crore Indians (sic)," PM Modi tweeted.

Had the good fortune of taking a holy dip at the #Kumbh. Prayed for the well being of 130 Crore Indians. pic.twitter.com/jTI2QbmWxb — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 24, 2019

Later, he will distribute the Swachh Kumbh Swachh Aabhaar awards to 'Safai karmacharis' (sanitation employees), 'swachhagrahis', police personnel and 'naviks' (boatmen).

"There will also be the digital announcement of Swachh Seva Samman Benefits package," said the statement issued by Prime Minister's Office.

Earlier on February 13, BJP party president Amit Shah was at Prayagraj where he took a holy dip at the Kumbh Mela. He was joined by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who took the holy dip for a second time this Kumbh.

Following the holy dip, Amit Shah, along with the seers and saints, also performed an aarti at the Kumbh.