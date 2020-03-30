  • search
    New Delhi, Mar 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the death of Omar Abdullah's uncle and appreciated the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister's call to supporters to respect guidelines and not gather at either his residence or the graveyard.

    Prayers from home will give peace to his uncle's soul, Abdullah tweeted on Twitter on Sunday night while announcing the death of Dr Mohammed Ali Mattoo in Srinagar following a brief illness.

    The Prime Minister offered his condolences and said, "In this hour of grief, your call to avoid any large gathering is appreciable and will strengthen India's fight against COVID-19." India has been under a 21-day lockdown since March 24 to curtail the spread of coronavirus. Social distancing is the only way to curb the spread of coronavirus, the government has said.

    Replying to the prime minister, Abdullah said, "My family joins me in thanking you very much for your message of condolence jenab. Your prayers for the departed soul are much appreciated."

    On Sunday night, the National Conference leader, who was released last week after nearly eight months in detention, went on Twitter to say his uncle had passed away after a brief illness.

    "At this difficult time the family appeals to everyone to respect the guidelines to not gather either at his residence or the graveyard. Your prayers from your homes will give peace to his soul." Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, whose Twitter handle is being operated by her daughter Iltija and continues to be detained, also expressed her condolences over the bereavement.

    narendra modi death omar abdullah coronavirus

