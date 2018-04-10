PM Modi, Amit Shah to observe fast over Parliament disruptions on April 12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah will observe a day-long fast on April 12 over the washout of Budget Session in Parliament. The BJP holds opposition solely responsible for disruptions in Parliament because of which hardly any legislative business could be carried out, especially in the second half of the Budget Session.

As per latest reports, all the BJP MPs would observe fast on April 12. Amit Shah would sit on a dharna in poll-bound Karnataka's Hubballi on April 12.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi had on Monday (April 9) led his party in a nationwide daylong fast against caste violence, communalism and the non-functioning of Parliament, for which the UPA blames the ruling BJP.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had on Saturday (April 7) written to Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu, urging the latter to convene a special two-week session in May-June to make up for time lost during the Budget Session, which was marred by disruptions.

In the budget session which concluded on Friday (April 6), the Lok Sabha spent just 1% of its allotted time on legislative business while the Rajya Sabha spent 6%. In all, 250 hours were wasted while issues like the PNB scam and alleged dilution of the SC/ST Act couldn't come up for discussion.

Both Houses saw repeated adjournments since the second leg of the Budget Session reconvened on 5 March over several issues. While AIADMK MPs have been protesting over the Centre's failure to form the Cauvery Management Board, whereas Congress has been opposing it.

TDP and YSR Congress Party from Andhra Pradesh have been protesting demanding special status for the state while MPs of Congress, BSP and SP have been protesting over the recent Supreme Court order which diluted the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The TDP and other Opposition parties have also been protesting in the House seeking a no-confidence motion to be taken against the NDA government at the Centre in the Lok Sabha.

According to PRS legislative research, this was the least productive budget session since 2000. The Upper House spent only three minutes on government bills while it was 14 minutes for the Lower House.

