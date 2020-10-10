PM Modi, Amit Shah meet to finalise remaining candidates for Bihar polls

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 10: The BJP central election committee met here on Saturday to deliberate over the Bihar assembly polls and finalise the party''s candidates. This is the second meeting of the CEC of the BJP for the October-November polls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, party president J P Nadda and other members of the CEC attended the meeting. The party has already announced the names of its 29 candidates.

The BJP is part of ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state. The party has given 11 seats to Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) from its quota of seats decided with the JD (U).

The BJP and JD(U) had agreed on a seat-sharing formula under which the former was allotted 121 seats and the latter 122 seats in the 243-member assembly.

Two other parties Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) are an extended part of the alliance for the polls.

The BJP is contesting on 110 seats in the 243-member assembly. The party has given 11 seats from its quota to VIP.

The JD(U) will contest on 115 seats, after leaving its remaining share of seven seats to HAM.

The assembly polls in Bihar will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7.