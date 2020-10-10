PM Modi, Amit Shah at BJP CEC meet to decide candidates for Bihar polls

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 10: The BJP central election committee met here on Saturday to deliberate over the Bihar assembly polls and finalise the party''s candidates. This is the second meeting of the CEC of the BJP for the October-November polls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, party president J P Nadda and other members of the CEC attended the meeting.

The BJP is part of ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state. The party has given 11 seats to Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) from its quota of seats decided with the JD (U).

The BJP and JD(U) had agreed on a seat-sharing formula under which the former was allotted 121 seats and the latter 122 seats in the 243-member assembly. The JD(U) has given seats to Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awaam Morcha (HAM) from its quota.

The Bihar assembly polls will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7, and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.

The nomination process for the first phase, under which 71 of the total 243 seats will go to polls, began from October 1 and will end on October 8.