PM Modi, Amir of Qatar decide to create task force to facilitate investments

New Delhi, Dec 08: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on telephone with His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar.

Prime Minister conveyed his felicitations to H.H. The Amir for the forthcoming National Day of Qatar. While thanking Prime Minister for the greetings, H.H. The Amir appreciated the enthusiasm with which the Indian community in Qatar participates in the National Day celebrations. He also conveyed warm greetings to Prime Minister for the recent Diwali festival.

The two leaders discussed the robust cooperation between both countries in the fields of investment flows and energy security, and reviewed recent positive developments in this regard. They decided to create a special Task-Force to further facilitate investments by Qatar Investment Authority into India, and also resolved to explore Qatari investments in the entire energy value-chain in India.

The leaders agreed to remain in regular touch, and looked forward to meeting in-person after the normalisation of the public-health situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.