PM Modi also experiences call drops and asks telecom dept to find a way out: Report

New Delhi, Sept 27: If you find the problem of call drop persisting in your daily life, take consolation from the fact that even the prime minister of the country - Narendra Modi - is facing the same problem and he has brought it to the concerned authorities' notice.

According to a Times of India report, PM Modi is finding it challenging to complete phone calls while travelling from the New Delhi airport to his official residence. He has therefore asked the telecom department to find tech solutions to the persistent problem, the report said, mentioning Modi's monthly web interaction with top officials under PRAGATI (Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation) initiative.

Telecom Secretary Aruna Sundarajan also agreed to the point and sharing complaints received from consumers, said call drop shave become a countrywide menace.

"The PM said there is an urgent need to find a solution to the problem faced by aggrieved consumers," Sundarajan was quoted as saying by ToI. Sources also told the daily that the prime minister also wanted to know from the telecom secretary the amount of penalties that are collected from the telecom operators for the problem.

Sundarajan reportedly said that the proposed norm of charging Re 1 for every three call drops did not materialise and telecom regulator TRAI had brought into effect Quality of Service norms that speak of higher penalty for deficiency in services like poor network. She also said that the mobile operators were against the stringent norms, the ToI report said.

"The PM said that resolution of issues related to the telecom sector should be based on latest technological solutions. He emphasised that service providers must provide a high level of consumer satisfaction," the report cited a statement by the PMO as issuing.