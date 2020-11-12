YouTube
  • search
Trending Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi, along with his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc co-chairs 17th ASEAN-India Summit

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi co-chairs the 17th ASEAN-India Summit along with Prime Minister of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc today. The leaders of all ten ASEAN Member States will virtually participate in the Summit.

    PM Modi, along with his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc co-chairs 17th ASEAN-India Summit

    The Summit will review the status of ASEAN-India Strategic Partnership and take stock of progress made in key areas such as connectivity, maritime cooperation, trade and commerce, education and capacity building.

    Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi, claims India has entered into recession

    The leaders will discuss ways to further strengthen ASEAN-India engagement and in this context will note the adoption of ASEAN-India Plan of Action (2021-2025).

    COVID-19, post-pandemic economic recovery and important regional and international developments will also be discussed at the Summit.

    ASEAN-India Summits provide the opportunity for India and ASEAN to engage at the highest level. India's Act East Policy, underlining ASEAN-centrality, reflects the importance, India attaches to engagement with ASEAN.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi asean

    Story first published: Thursday, November 12, 2020, 16:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 12, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X