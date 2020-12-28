PM Modi all set to flag off 100th Kisan Rail from Maharashtra to West Bengal

In a first, Railways to run 20 pairs of clone trains from Sept 21; most to and from Bihar

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Dec 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday flag off 100th Kisan Rail from Sangola in Maharashtra to Shalimar in West Bengal, via video conferencing. According to reports, the event is slated to begin at 4:30 pm today.

The multi-commodity train service will carry vegetables such as cauliflower, capsicum, cabbage, drumsticks, chilies, onion, as well as fruits like grapes, oranges, pomegranate, banana and custard apple.

It is also said that loading and unloading of perishable commodities will be permitted at all en route stoppages with no bar on the size of the consignment. The Government of India has extended a subsidy of 50 per cent on transportation of fruits and vegetables.

The first Kisan Rail was introduced from Devlali to Danapur on August 7 this year, which was extended up to Muzaffarpur. Its frequency was also increased from weekly to three days a week.

It can be seen that Kisan Rail has been a "game-changer" in ensuring "fast transportation of agriculture produce" across the nation. It provides a "seamless" supply chain of perishable produce.

Meanwhile, PM Modi will also inaugurate India's first-ever driverless train operations on the Delhi Metro's Magenta Line (Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden) on Monday at 11 am via video conferencing.

He will launch the fully operational National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) services on the Airport Express Line as well in the same event.