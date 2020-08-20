PM Modi all set to announce results of Swachh Survekshan 2020 today

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Aug 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to announce the results of annual survey of cleanliness, Swachh Survekshan 2020, at 11 am on Thursday. It can be seen that the upcoming event will be the fifth edition of the survey that was introduced by the Prime Minister in January 2016.

A Swachh Survekshan 2020 results dashboard will also be launched by PM Modi on the occasion.

According to reports, the announcement of this year's results was delayed due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The survey was completed in 28 days. A total of 129 top performing cities and states will be awarded by the prime minister in the virtual programme called "Swachh Mahotsav".

This programme has been organised by the ministry of housing and urban affairs.

On Wednesday, Swachh Bharat Urban (@SwachhBharatGov), the official twitter account of Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) posted a tweet, along with the web link on which the programme will be streamed live.

Meanwhile, Mysuru in Karnataka had won the award for the cleanest city of India in the first edition of the survey, while Indore in Madhya Pradesh has retained the top position for three consecutive years (2017,2018, 2019).