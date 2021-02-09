Yes they were arrested: Afghanistan’s first confirmation on arresting Chinese nationals for espionage

PM Modi, Afghanistan President Ghani hold summit-level talks, through video conferencing

New Delhi, Feb 09: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, held summit-level talks on Tuesday. India and Afghanistan are likely to sign agreement on Shahtoot Dam, ANI reports. Shehtoot Dam will provide clean drinking water to two million citizens of Kabul and will also be used for irrigation.

''Your decision to provide us with 5,00,000 doses of the vaccine at this critical time... there could not be a greater gift,'' Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani said.

''Both India and Afghanistan want to see the region free of terrorism,'' Prime Minister Modi said at India and Afghanistan summit-level talks.

The Shehtoot dam is to be constructed on the Kabul river basin, one of the five river basins of Afghanistan. Along with the Shehtoot dam, India has pledged to rebuild Afghanistan committing to USD 80 million worth of projects. Around 150 projects have been announced by India in the conflict-ridden country.

Earlier in November 2020, Union Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar had announced at the Geneva Donors Conference that India will be constructing the Shahtoot Dam on the Kabul river in Afghanistan and that the Governments of the two nations have recently concluded an agreement for the same.