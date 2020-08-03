YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi, Afghan President Ghani discuss evolving security situation

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 03: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani discussed the evolving security situation in the region and other areas of mutual and bilateral interest on Monday, the Prime Minister's Office said.

    PM Modi, Afghan President Ghani discuss evolving security situation

    During a phone call, the two also exchanged Eid–ul–Adha greetings. President Ghani thanked Prime Minister Modi for timely supply of food and medical assistance to meet Afghan requirement.

    Modi reiterated India's commitment to the people of Afghanistan in their quest for a peaceful, prosperous and inclusive Afghanistan, the PMO statement said.

    Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan: No Electronic devices, bags allowed; security code to ensure single entry

    "The two leaders also exchanged views on the evolving security situation in the region and other areas of mutual, bilateral interest," it said.

    The phone call happened as reports said Afghan forces retook a prison in the country's east, a day after the Islamic State terrorist group attacked the facility in which at least 29 people were killed.

    More ASHRAF GHANI News

    Read more about:

    ashraf ghani narendra modi

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue