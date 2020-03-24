PM Modi-Afghan PM Ghani discuss COVID-19 situation

  • search
    New Delhi, Mar 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday discussed the evolving situation in the region arising out of the coronavirus outbreak.

    In a telephonic conversation, the two leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to boost cooperation, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

    File photo of Ashraf Ghani and Narendra Modi
    Both the leaders exchanged Navroz greetings, noting that the festival symbolises the shared heritage and cultural linkages between the two countries.

    "The leaders discussed the evolving situation in the region, particularly in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and reaffirmed their commitment to boost cooperation," the statement said.

    On Monday, Modi thanked President Ghani for his contribution to the coronavirus emergency fund.

    "Thank you Afghanistan, for contributing USD 1 million to the COVID-19 Emergency Fund in solidarity with our South Asian neighbourhood. Tashakkur President Ashraf Ghani," the prime minister had tweeted.

    Besides Bangladesh and Afghanistan, Bhutan, Maldives and Nepal have contributed to the fund.

    Addressing the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) leaders and representatives on March 15, Modi had proposed an emergency fund with an initial offer of USD 10 million from India.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 15:46 [IST]
