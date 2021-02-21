YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi addresses meeting of BJP's new national office-bearers

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the BJ''s new set of national office-bearers at a meeting chaired by party chief J P Nadda.

    PM Modi addresses meeting of BJPs new national office-bearers

    The meeting was inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi and started by paying tributes to those who lost their lives due to the coronavirus pandemic.

    A political resolution is also expected to be passed during the first physical meeting of the party''s office-bearers in almost one year, sources said.

    Addressing a media briefing on the meeting, BJP general secretary Arun Singh said that during the course of the meet, discussions will be held on farm laws, Aatmanirbhar Bharat and upcoming state polls.

    PM Modi to inaugurate Kolkata Metro extension to Dakshineswar on Monday

    The meeting, which is also being attended by BJP state unit presidents, assumes significance as it comes amid fierce protests by a section of farmers in Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh against the three new farm laws.

    The farmer union leaders have been stepping up their attack on the Modi government over the issue.

    The BJP is also readying for the assembly polls in five states, including West Bengal, which is being eyed by the saffron party as its next big prize in its bid to expand its footprint across the country.

    These national official-bearers were appointed last year after Nadda took over as party president, and no physical meeting could be held so far due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    More BJP News

    Read more about:

    bjp narendra modi politics

    Story first published: Sunday, February 21, 2021, 14:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 21, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X